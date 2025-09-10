Haryana CM directs officials to ensure timely completion of projects worth over Rs 100 cr

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officers to ensure that ongoing mega projects in the state are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He further directed that the officers concerned should personally monitor them.

Saini was presiding over a review meeting here regarding the progress of projects costing more than Rs 100 crore in the state.

The meeting reviewed major projects of the Medical Education and Research Department and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, it was informed that big projects are being implemented by the Irrigation & Water Resources Department to promote water conservation, ensure an adequate supply of water, and improve irrigation efficiency.

A new parallel line channel from Dadupur to Hamida Head and modernisation of the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) is being carried out. The objective of this project is to reduce seepage losses from Hathnikund Barrage during the non-monsoon period. So far, more than 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

In addition, the reconstruction of the augmentation canal up to the WJC branch (75.25 km) is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 383 crore. The chief minister instructed that these projects should be completed within the prescribed time.

During the meeting, it was informed by the officials that the foundation stone of the Gurugram Water Supply Project will be laid soon, under which the channel capacity will be increased.

He directed that the quality of water treated at Water Treatment Plants should be improved so that people do not face any difficulty in using it.

At the same time, emphasis should be laid on increasing the use of treated water in coordination with industrial units so that fresh water can be conserved, the chief minister said.

During the review of projects being implemented under the Department of Medical Education & Research, officials informed that the work of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College, Kaithal, is progressing rapidly, and about 65 per cent of the work has been completed.

In addition, the progress of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College, Panjupur, Yamunanagar, was also reviewed.

The chief minister directed that these projects should be completed at the earliest without any delay.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department, Sudhir Rajpal, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Town & Country Planning Department, A K Singh, among others.