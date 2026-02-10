Haryana CM directs time-bound implementation of PM-KUSUM and rooftop solar schemes

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the budget expenditure of several departments and the progress of major schemes.

Senior officials of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the schemes of the energy department, the chief minister directed the officials to accelerate the solarisation of agriculture pumps across the state.

He emphasised that the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme must be implemented in a time-bound manner so that the maximum number of farmers can benefit from it.

Launched in March 2019, the PM-KUSUM Scheme supports farmers by offering financial assistance for installing solar-powered irrigation systems, including solar pumps and grid-connected solar power plants. By shifting to solar energy, the scheme also helps to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy access in rural agricultural areas.

Meanwhile, Saini stated that surplus power generated through solar pumps should be fed back into the government grid, ensuring its optimum and judicious utilisation for public welfare.

He also instructed the officials to expedite the installation of rooftop solar systems on all government buildings in the state.

He directed that rooftop solar panels should also be installed at bus stands, HAFED godowns and other government-owned infrastructure.

HAFED is the apex cooperative federation of Haryana.

The chief minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on expanding renewable energy production through rooftop solar under the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

During the meeting, officials informed that surveys of 5,000 government buildings have already been completed and the process of installing rooftop solar panels is underway.

Saini directed that deputy commissioners of all districts shall actively monitor and fast-track the implementation of this scheme.

While reviewing the transport department schemes, the chief minister directed officials to identify bus stands that are in poor condition and ensure their timely repair and maintenance.

He further stressed the need to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state and increase the number of electric buses to promote eco-friendly public transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Reviewing the schemes of the industries department, the chief minister directed officials to provide greater incentives to small industries and MSMEs.

He emphasised the need to frame policies that encourage entrepreneurship, particularly among women and economically weaker sections of society, to promote inclusive economic growth.

While discussing the work of the Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, the chief minister asked officials to take strict action against felling of Khair trees.

He instructed the department to take proactive measures to prevent deforestation, increase green cover and ensure proper marking of trees across the state.

He also emphasised the need for focused conservation efforts in the Aravalli region.

During the review of the Foreign Cooperation Department, the chief minister instructed officials to establish stronger direct engagement with the NRI diaspora and extend necessary support wherever required.

He added that the department is also working on programmes to teach foreign languages to students aspiring to study or work abroad.

Reviewing the functioning of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Saini described farmers as the backbone of Haryana's economy and reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing their productivity and income.

He directed that more 'Har Hith Stores' should be opened to empower women and economically weaker sections by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Har Hith is a flagship project of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited, which is being implemented under the supervision of the state government. HAICL facilitates in-store fit-out, products procurement, logistics, and IT support and skills training for opening the retail stores.

The chief minister further stated that pulse production should be encouraged in the state and directed the department to formulate a special policy to incentivise farmers cultivating pulses. He emphasised that Haryana should strive towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in pulse production in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also called for greater promotion of organic farming and directed officials to design a dedicated scheme to support and encourage farmers to adopt organic agricultural practices. PTI SUN HVA