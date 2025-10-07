Haryana CM holds key meeting with Mayors in Japan's Osaka

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, currently visiting Japan, held an important meeting with the mayors of various Japanese cities in Osaka on Tuesday.

Detailed discussions were held to further strengthen mutual cooperation between Haryana and Japan.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared his views on the prospects of social, economic, and industrial partnerships between the two regions and emphasised the important role of mayors as a vital bridge in fostering this collaboration, a Haryana government statement said.

The delegation included Haryana's Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, and other senior state government officials.

During the meeting, Saini said the role of local administrative bodies has become extremely important in building global partnerships today.

He said in this era of rapid urbanization, it is essential to plan and develop urban infrastructure and services with a focus on future needs. By sharing Japan's modern urban models, Haryana will also formulate strategies for the expansion and upgrade of its cities, he said.

During the meeting, the Japanese mayors gave presentations highlighting the efforts being made to strengthen Japan-India relations and enhance cooperation in the automotive industry. They mentioned that Japanese companies view Haryana as a reliable and rapidly growing industrial destination, the statement said.

On behalf of Haryana, the delegation gave a detailed presentation on India's rapid economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the global industrial opportunities available in Haryana.

The presentation highlighted the state's infrastructure, investment-friendly policies, and potential for industrial clusters.

Chief Minister Saini said that the Haryana government is committed to advancing a long-term, result-oriented partnership with Japan under the vision of "Viksit Bharat - Viksit Haryana".

During the discussion on urban planning, the Chief Minister said that Haryana is eager to learn from Japan's expertise and to collaborate technically in areas such as urban management, public transportation, water conservation, and smart city models.

He said Japan's urban planning system is considered exemplary across the world, and the Haryana government is working towards equipping its metropolitan and major cities with modern urban infrastructure.

He further stated that in the future, Haryana will adopt Japan's concepts of smart mobility, green buildings, and sustainable infrastructure.

This collaboration will not only lead to better urban development but will also enhance the quality of life for citizens, he said.

The mayors and deputy mayors from the cities of Buzen, Izumisano, Higashiosaka, Kashihara, Sakai, Matsubara, Tondabayashi, Misaki Town, Izumi, Taishi Town, and Takaishi were present on this occasion, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana delegation held important meetings in Osaka with the top leadership of Japan's leading companies, Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components India Pvt. Ltd, and Nitto Seiko.

During the visit, the Haryana government and Mitsui Kinzoku Components India Pvt. Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research and development in the field of green hydrogen.

This collaboration marks an important step towards encouraging innovation in the green energy sector in Haryana, the statement said.

Under the MoU, efforts will be made to advance research, technology development, and investment in green hydrogen production, storage, and applications. This partnership will strengthen the state's green energy initiatives while paving the way for new employment generation and technological innovation.

During the meetings, the Japanese companies expressed their intent to invest in new projects in the precision manufacturing and electronics sectors in Haryana. Such investments will further enhance the state's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem. PTI SUN MR