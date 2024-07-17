Haryana CM inaugurates first phase of Rs 220-cr fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore

Pinjore (Haryana), Jul 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the modern apple, fruit, and vegetable market here and announced several benefits for welfare of farmers and traders.

To boost business in this market in Panchkula district, Saini announced reduction of market fees from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Besides, he also announced the expansion of the Haryana Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jiwan Suraksha Yojana, 2013, increasing the upper age limit for the coverage under it from the current 10 to 65 years to 10 to 75 years.

Saini said previously, no compensation was provided to farmers and farm labourers for accidents caused by being hit by lightning, now such accidents will also be covered under this scheme.

He also said under the Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteen scheme, the government has decided to open more canteens in the state to provide subsidised meals at Rs 10 per plate throughout the year to farmers and labourers.

So far, 48 canteens have been operational while over 50 more will be opened soon.

Regarding the Vivadon Ka Samadhan policy, he announced that no compound interest will be charged from all plot holders in the market yard and all outstanding amounts will be calculated at simple interest only.

Additionally, no penal interest will be charged if the instalment is paid within 20 days of the due date, he said, according to an official statement.

He also announced the abolition of Haryana Rural Development Fund fee on all fruits and vegetables and extended the Vivadon Ka Samadhan scheme till September 30, 2024.

Saini claimed that the apple, fruit, and vegetable market in Pinjore will be the largest modern market in Asia. Spread over 78 acres, the construction of this market will cost Rs 220 crore.

The first phase has been constructed at a cost of Rs 14.66 crore over 10 acres while the second phase is under progress and will be completed by December 31, 2024.

He said the establishment of this market will benefit fruit and vegetable farmers and traders of Haryana, as well as apple growers and traders from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Saini said an average of 210 lakh quintals of fruits and vegetables are brought to various markets in Haryana annually.

Currently, the largest apple market is in Sector 20, Panchkula.

Due to insufficient space in the Panchkula market, this large market is being established in Pinjore, he said.

Previously, Haryana's fruit traders brought fruits from Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir and sold them directly in Delhi. Now, with the establishment of this market, traders can buy and sell fruits and vegetables here, the statement said.

Saini said 77 shops and plots have been sold through e-auction in this market. The establishment of this market will provide modern facilities for the maintenance and trading of fruits and vegetables to traders and producers, he said.

Saini said Pinjore, being the gateway to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, will become a major centre for apple trade.

Apple traders from Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir are in contact with the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for apple trade, making Pinjore a central hub for apple trade, he said.

The CM further said a horticulture market is being established in Ganaur. Similarly, a flower market is being established in Gurugram while a spice market is being established in Sersa village in Sonipat, on about 16 acres of land at Rs 35 crore.

He said the BJP government has prioritised the interests of farmers. The government has stood by farmers in every situation, providing compensation for crop losses due to natural disasters, he said.

"From Beej se Bazaar, the government has provided all possible assistance to farmers. As a result, the state's grain production increased to over 184 lakh metric tons in 2022-23. It is a matter of pride that Haryana ranks second in contributing to the central grain reserve," he said. PTI SUN TRB