Haryana CM inaugurates Rabi agriculture fair in Hisar

Hisar, Sep 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon farmers to adopt agricultural diversification and give priority to the production of coarse grains.

He said the Haryana government always stands firmly with farmers and is continuously taking concrete steps to make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

Encouraging farmers to embrace new opportunities, the Chief Minister said by adopting activities such as medicinal plant cultivation, beekeeping, mushroom production, and vegetable, flower, and fruit farming, farmers can multiply their income.

He assured that the state government will continue to provide all possible facilities, incentives, and support to farmers in this direction.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Rabi Agriculture Fair organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, here.

He also launched the 'Har Ghar Chhaon Har Ghar Phal' scheme, under which 55,000 fruit saplings will be distributed free of cost in 110 villages across 22 districts. As part of this initiative, saplings were handed over to farmers during the event.

Saini also distributed dummy cheques of up to Rs 40,000 to 50 cattle rearers under the Conservation and Development of Indigenous Cows and Murrah Development scheme.

In addition, he presented dairy establishment approval letters to 75 women entrepreneurs.

He inaugurated the Dattopant Thengadi Agricultural Entrepreneurship Centre on the university campus and also inaugurated the Kalpana Chawla Women's Hostel and Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Women's Hostel.