Haryana CM launches mobile app, online services of excise dept

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched a mobile app and online services of the excise and taxation department, aimed at making departmental processes fully tech-driven, ensuring time-bound delivery of services to citizens, and strengthen revenue management.

Saini inaugurated the 'Kar Hiteshi' mobile application developed by the department. The app allows citizens to report GST-related irregularities easily and confidentially.

Users can upload photos, videos or documents to report issues such as fake billing, wrongful input tax credit, unregistered business operations, non-issuance of bills, or concealed transactions, said an official statement.

The app ensures that the identity of the informer is not disclosed to field officers. Officers will take necessary investigation and action based on the information received.

Saini said the initiative will promote voluntary reporting and strengthen transparency in GST administration.

The CM also launched six online excise services.

These services have been developed for permissions related to ethanol, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), and denatured spirit.

Business entities can apply online for import and export permissions for ethanol and ENA, as well as for import-export approvals for denatured spirit.

Applicants can track the status of their applications and download digitally signed permission letters, said the statement.

Saini directed that other excise services, including brand label registration and the licensing module, should also be brought online at the earliest to make departmental processes fully technology-based.

The CM also reviewed the functioning of the excise and taxation department.

It was informed that Haryana has recorded the highest 21 per cent growth in net SGST (State Goods and services tax) collection at the national level, compared to the national average of 6 percent.

The state's net SGST collection in November 2025 stood at Rs 3,835 crore, which is 17 per cent higher than November last year.

The total GST collection till November in the current financial year has reached Rs 83,606 crore -- 7 per cent higher than last year and better than the national average of 5.8 per cent.

Based on this improved revenue performance, Haryana's ranking has risen to fourth position.

Officers stated that the state has 6,03,389 GST-registered taxpayers, with an annual growth rate of 6.11 per cent between 2018 and 2025.

The CM also reviewed value added tax (VAT) and central sales tax. PTI CHS TRB