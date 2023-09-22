Haryana CM lays foundation stone for Flipkart's supply centre in Manesar

Gurugram, Sep 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone for Flipkart's regional distribution centre in Manesar and virtually launched Grocery Supply Center in Sonipat.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Khattar highlighted the state's favourable environment for investors and industries.

The investment by Flipkart, he said, is a testament to the conducive atmosphere created for businesses in Haryana.

Flipkart is making substantial investments in Haryana, including the establishment of a regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres and involving an investment of Rs 1,389 crore, the chief minister said.

This distribution centre is poised to become the Asia's largest. It is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals, while the grocery supply centre in Sonipat will generate around 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, he added.

"Global City being developed in Gurugram district is a new chapter in the development of the area. The work of Global City, to be developed on about 1,000 acres of land between NPR (Northern Peripheral Road) and CPR (Central Peripheral Road), is also progressing rapidly. The state has set ambitious targets, aiming to contribute approximately Rs 14 lakh crore to the national GDP by 2024-25," Khattar said.

He underscored the importance of logistics and last-mile delivery in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of propelling India into a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024. The National Logistics Policy is hailed as a pivotal instrument in achieving this national goal.

"Key projects, such as the Global Smart City and Mass Rapid Transit System in Gurugram, and the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, spanning 886 acres and costing USD 700 million in partnership with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project, are already in progress," he noted.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Chautala highlighted the significance of a newly opened distribution centre, particularly with regard to modern technology in logistics.

The deputy chief minister hailed Flipkart for supporting the state government's policy of providing 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs. PTI CORR SGC BAL