Haryana CM pushes for policy reforms to boost industrial investment

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to take all possible measures to ensure significant investment across various sectors in the state.

He stressed the need for revising existing policies, where needed, to maximise industrial growth, which will not only attract maximum investments but also foster job creation.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department here, as per an official statement.

Saini said Haryana has already planned to establish 10 modern industrial townships across the state, modelled on the success of Industrial Model Township, Kharkhoda.

He said in the meeting on Wednesday that proactive steps should be taken to facilitate the establishment of industries and attract global investment.

He proposed the creation of a modern IT Park in Haryana, along with special incentives for both industries and MSMEs, to make the state a more attractive destination for investment.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the steps taken by the Centre to boost manufacturing and promote MSMEs across the country.

With Haryana's strategic proximity to the national capital and its robust infrastructure, the state is well-positioned to cultivate an economic ecosystem that attracts global enterprises, he said.

In a separate meeting, Saini also directed officials to focus on attracting aerospace and defence investments to the state.

Haryana has framed an Aerospace and Defense Investment Policy with the aim to establish the state as a national aerospace and defence hub.

The state is targeting an investment of USD 1 billion in the next five years in the sector. PTI SUN TRB