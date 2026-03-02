Haryana CM Saini presents Rs 2.23-lakh cr budget for 2026-27

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, up 10.28 per cent from the revised allocation of Rs 2.028 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Presenting the budget in the state assembly here, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget.

Saini said his government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises made in his party's poll manifesto.

Sharing details of the budget proposals, the chief minister announced a capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026-27, which is 12.6 per cent of the total allocation.

He further said the World Bank has approved Rs 2,716 crore of financial assistance for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project'.

Among new proposals, the budget has proposed setting up a 'Haryana Agri Discom' - a third power distribution company that would provide electricity to all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agriculture consumers across the state.

This will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every farm, he said.

The chief minister also proposed the setting up of the Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund with a provision of Rs 100 crore.

This is expected to accelerate investments in zero-emission vehicles, renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation, urban greening, climate-resilient agriculture and nature-based solutions in the state.