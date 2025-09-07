Haryana CM says 1.69 lakh flood-hit farmers register for crop damage claims

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said a total of 1.69 lakh farmers have registered on a web portal to claim damages for losing crops on 9.96 lakh acres in the state.

The e-Kshatipurti portal has been kept open to facilitate farmers to register claims for crop damage caused by waterlogging and recent floods.

Through this portal, farmers can upload details of losses to their crops and file compensation claims.

Saini asserted that the state government completely stands by the farmers who have been facing hardships due to flooding in several parts of Haryana.

In Panchkula on Sunday, the chief minister flagged off truckloads of relief material for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said there should be no politics over the natural calamity.

"Some people play politics. But it is our duty to serve people," he said.

Replying to a question, Saini said there is waterlogging in low-lying areas in Haryana.

"I met several people yesterday and today also, I am meeting more people. I have appealed to everyone to face this natural disaster together," he said.

Saini said he had asked farmers who suffered crop damage to get themselves registered with e-Kshatipurti portal.

"Through e-Kshatipurti portal, 1,69,738 farmers have got registered 9,96,701 acres of land. The portal is open. We are with the farmers," said Saini. PTI CHS HVA