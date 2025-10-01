Haryana CM to visit Japan to woo investors

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a high-level delegation to Japan from October 5 to 11.

During the visit, the chief minister will meet Japanese investors and present various investment opportunities in Haryana, Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Wednesday.

He said Saini will also visit the Haryana Pavilion at the Global Investors' Exhibition in Japan to invite more investors to explore the state's business-friendly ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that the chief minister's visit to Japan will further elevate Haryana's presence on the global investment map and give new momentum to the state's industrial and economic growth.

On Sunday, Saini held a special meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram, inviting them to make greater investments in Haryana.

During that meeting, while wooing top Japanese companies to make more investments in the state, Saini had also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for them in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Rao Narbir Singh said that due to the significant contribution of Japanese investors, Gurugram has emerged as a global industrial hub.

He said that since the establishment of Maruti in the automobile sector in the 1980s, Gurugram has grown into a key centre of industrial development.

Industries, such as auto components, electronics, electricals, software, hardware, and the cyber city, have witnessed rapid growth in the region. Currently, Japan invests nearly one-third of its total investments in Haryana, reflecting the state's strong industrial potential, an official statement quoted Rao Narbir Singh as saying.

He highlighted that over 600 Japanese companies are actively operating in Gurugram, serving as major sources of employment generation and technological advancement in the state.

In the state budget for 2025-26, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced the development of 10 new industrial model townships, of which five have already been approved, he said.

All these industrial townships will be rapidly developed in the coming five years. In particular, the state will ensure that one model township is developed in collaboration with Japanese investors to further strengthen Haryana's global industrial identity, he added.

He said that this initiative of the state government will not only provide attractive opportunities for investors but also open new avenues for employment generation, technical training, and industrial development for the youth. PTI SUN BAL BAL