Haryana CM urges traders to pass GST benefits to consumers and promote indigenous products

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged traders across the state to ensure that full benefits of the reduced GST rates are passed on to consumers.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GST reforms have provided significant benefits to the people of India.

Saini called upon traders to actively participate in promoting the 'GST Bachat Utsav'.

He highlighted that this initiative will not only boost trade but also enable consumers to purchase essential items at lower prices.

Affordable prices, growing trade, and a strong economy are the core spirit of the GST Bachat Utsav, which will take Haryana to new heights of progress, he said here.

Saini described the reforms as a historic step toward a self-reliant India and a stronger economy, emphasising the crucial role of the business community in delivering these benefits to the public.

He expressed confidence that Haryana's traders would lead by example in implementing the prime minister's vision.

The chief minister said that GST reforms would directly benefit consumers, especially during the festive season, by lowering prices on many everyday goods and generating additional savings for the middle class.

These savings, he said, would not only provide relief to consumers but also create new opportunities for businesses.

Saini urged traders to focus on the production and promotion of indigenous products.

He said that the prime minister is advancing the vision of a self-reliant India and emphasising the use of domestic products. GST reforms will play a crucial role in realising this vision.

By prioritising local goods, businesses can strengthen both the domestic industry and the state and nation's economy, he said.

Highlighting Haryana's consistent performance in GST collection, Saini said that the state's net SGST collection increased from Rs 18,910 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 39,743 crore in 2024-25.

This remarkable achievement reflects Haryana's strong economy and the support of its traders, he said.

Haryana has consistently remained the leading state in GST collection with the support and efforts of its business community, he added. PTI SUN HVA