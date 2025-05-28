Haryana CM welcomes Union govt decision to hike on MSP of kharif crops

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday welcomed the Modi government's decision to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.

This decision is another step towards the commitment of the government to double the income of the farmers, said Saini in a statement issued here.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for the new kharif season was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Haryana government statement, the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from the existing Rs 2,300 per quintal to Rs 2,369 per quintal, which is 81 per cent higher compared to 2013-14, while the MSP of A-grade paddy has been increased from existing Rs 2,320 per quintal to Rs 2,389 per quintal which is 78 per cent higher than in 2013-14.

The MSP of moong dal has been increased from Rs 8,682 per quintal to Rs 8,768 per quintal, which is 95 per cent higher as compared to the year 2013-14.

The MSP of bajra has been increased from Rs 2,625 per quintal to Rs 2,775 per quintal, which is 122 per cent higher as compared to the year 2013-14, it said.

The MSP of Ragi has been increased from Rs 4,290 per quintal to Rs 4,886 per quintal, which is 226 per cent higher as compared to the year 2013-14.

Among other crops, similarly, MSP of maize has been increased from Rs 2,225 per quintal to Rs 2,400 per quintal, which is 83 per cent higher as compared to the year 2013-14..

MSP of Tur/Arhar has been increased from Rs 7,550 per quintal to Rs 8,000 per quintal, which is 86 per cent higher as compared to the year 2013-14, it said.

The statement said that for the last several years, the Central Government has declared the Minimum Support Price for both Rabi and Kharif crops before the sowing season starts. With this step of the government, the farmers have the option of sowing the crop which can be more profitable.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the increase in MSP of paddy and other crops inadequate.

In a statement, Hooda said, "This is like a drop in the ocean and not enough, considering the overall inflation faced by the farmers".

"The MSP of paddy has been increased by only Rs 69, whereas during Congress tenure, there was an increase of about 14 to 15 per cent every year. The Congress government used to give about 5 times more rate than the BJP government," he claimed.

Hooda alleged during BJP tenure, inflation is constantly skyrocketing, and the prices of petrol and diesel have broken all records.

"There has been a tremendous increase in the prices of everything from irrigation to labour, transport, fertilizer, seeds, medicine. This government is also collecting tax from farming. Not only this, farmers' crops are constantly falling prey to weather and government negligence. Farmers are being forced to leave farming and do daily wage labour," he stated.

"In such a situation, it is necessary that the government gives farmers a fair rate, subsidy, tax and freedom from debt. As per its promise, BJP should implement the report of the Swaminathan Commission and give the rate of crops under the C2 formula. But instead of doing so, this government has made the announcement of an increase in MSP before every season a formality," he said.

Hooda claimed there is neither a proper increase in the rate nor the farmers get the rate that is announced. "Ultimately, the farmers are looted by private agencies at a rate lower than MSP," Hooda alleged. PTI SUN MR