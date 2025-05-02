Haryana collects Rs 14,057 cr GST in April; rises to 4th rank among states

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday said it has ascended to the fourth rank among states in terms of GST (goods and Services Tax) collection, with total mop-up of Rs 14,057 crore in April 2025.

The achievement comes as India recorded its highest monthly GST collection of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in last month, the state government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, said that Haryana, which stood at fifth place during the financial year 2024-25, has now overtaken Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to secure the fourth rank in April 2025, according to the statement.

The state's GST (SGST) collection reached Rs 2,492.43 crore in April 2025, registering a notable 15.70 per cent growth compared to Rs 2,154.13 crore collected in April 2024. This substantial increase reflects Haryana's consistent economic performance and efficient tax administration, Saini was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister attributed this success to the state's transparent and technology-driven governance, which has enhanced tax compliance and broadened the tax base.

He added that this surge in GST revenue not only strengthens Haryana's economic stature but also underscores its vital role in supporting the national economy.

"This record-breaking GST collection is a testimony to the resilience of the Indian economy and Haryana's significant contribution to national revenue, even amid global economic challenges," said the chief minister.

According to the latest data, the top six states in terms of GST collection for April 2025 included Maharashtra (Rs 41,645 crore), Karnataka (Rs17,815 crore), Gujarat (Rs 14,970 crore), Haryana (Rs 14,057 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 13,831 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 13,600 crore). PTI SUN HVA