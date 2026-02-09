Haryana constitutes high-level committee to strengthen aviation safety at state aerodromes

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The Haryana Civil Aviation Department has constituted a high-level technical committee to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe and secure flight operations at state aerodromes, strictly in accordance with DGCA guidelines.

The committee, to function under the chairmanship of the Accountable Manager, Civil Aviation Department, Haryana, comprises experienced aviation and planning professionals.

It will also examine the requirements of technical posts in the department to ensure full regulatory compliance.

A virtual review meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Monday, in which the upkeep and development of runways and aerodromes across the state were comprehensively reviewed, an official statement said.

Emphasising that the maintenance of aerodromes is a continuous and ongoing process, the Chief Secretary noted that the department has already undertaken several improvement measures, including periodic recarpeting of runways and regular inspections.

He added that these efforts will now be further strengthened through a structured SOP framework.

During the meeting, Rastogi issued clear and comprehensive directions to the Public Works Department (B&R), the Horticulture Branch and Deputy Commissioners to ensure systematic, coordinated and time-bound upkeep of aerodromes across Haryana in line with DGCA safety and operational norms.

These directions apply to all operational aerodromes in the state, including Bhiwani, Narnaul, Pinjore and Karnal, where improvement and maintenance works are presently under active consideration.

PWD (B&R), Haryana has been directed to prepare and submit rough cost estimates for all runway-related and allied infrastructure works, including recarpeting, widening, construction of runway shoulders, runway markings, boundary walls, guard rooms, perimeter roads and other safety-related facilities, strictly as per DGCA requirements.

The department has also been instructed to ensure timely execution of all approved works and to conduct monthly inspections of aerodromes, with inspection reports to be shared with the Civil Aviation Department and the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The Horticulture branch has been tasked with ensuring regular and complete clearance of vegetation within aerodrome premises and maintaining obstacle-free operational areas through periodic trimming and green maintenance, in close coordination with aerodrome officers-in-charge.

Deputy Commissioners of Bhiwani, Narnaul, Pinjore and Karnal have been designated as nodal officers for inter-departmental coordination and have been directed to ensure prompt action on requirements raised by aerodrome authorities, facilitate coordination among PWD, the Horticulture Branch, the Forest Department and district administration, and closely monitor progress to ensure adherence to prescribed timelines. PTI SUN MR