Haryana eases norms; consumers need not to share cost of electricity transformers

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) In a move, primarily aimed at providing relief to the farming community, now no fee will be charged for replacement and repair of electricity transformers.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) through its fourth amendment to the Electricity Supply Code Regulations, 2014, notified on January 15, 2024, has revised the cost-sharing mechanism for the replacement and repair of distribution transformers, an official statement said on Friday.

After this, as per the state government's directions, now no fee will be charged from consumers for replacing or repairing the transformer in case of it being replaced/repaired for any reason including theft.

Earlier, consumers had to deposit 20 per cent of the cost of the transformer in case it was damaged/stolen during the warranty period and 10 per cent of the cost of the transformer beyond the warranty period, said the statement.

It said the provision has predominantly affected agricultural connections. Farmers, who are already grappling with numerous challenges, were required to share the cost of replacing or repairing individual transformers, even in cases of theft. This requirement had added an unnecessary financial strain on them.

"Recognizing the plight of the farmers and understanding the critical role they play in the state's economy, the state government decided to give relief to the farmers," it added. PTI SUN HVA