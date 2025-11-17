Haryana enhances DA for government employees under 5th Pay Commission

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) The Haryana government has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees who are drawing their salaries as per the 5th Pay Commission.

The revised DA rate has been enhanced from the existing 466 per cent to 474 per cent of basic pay, with effect from July 1, 2025.

An order in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.

The enhanced DA will be included in the salary for the month of November 2025, while arrears for the months of July 2025 to October 2025 will be disbursed in December 2025.

An official statement on Monday said that, as per standard financial norms, any Dearness Allowance amount involving fractions of 50 paise or more will be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions below 50 paise will be ignored.