Haryana Excise and Taxation Dept conducts auction for excise retail liquor vends in 8 districts

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Haryana Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday conducted an auction for excise retail liquor vends in eight districts including Gurugram (West), Rohtak and Panipat.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh said that the bidders were given time from 9 am on May 26 to 4 pm till May 27 to submit bids for auction of excise retail liquor vends in the eight districts -- Gurugram (West), Rohtak, Panipat, Jhajjar, Hisar, Sirsa, Narnaul and Mewat.

The bids were opened by the committee chaired by Deputy Commissioners (DC) of concerned districts, he said.

The Excise Commissioner said the Department has received a good response in the first round of excise auctions, with 283 zones getting allotted out of 411 zones, amounting to approx 70 per cent, which is a better bid participation, as compared to last year for the first round, according to an official statement.

He said a wide participation in the auction process of the 283 zones shows a good response to the State's Excise Policy.

The state has been able to secure the license fee of approx Rs 3,400 crore from the auctioned zones of eight districts, exhibiting a substantial increase from the license fee received in the first round in last excise policy year.

He said that the remaining 128 zones of these eight districts will again be put for auction in the first week of June.

The Excise and Taxation Department has scheduled next round of auctions for eight districts - Sonepat, Faridabad, Ambala, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula with effect from 9 am on May 28 till 4 pm on May 29, he said.

Notably, on May 5, the Haryana cabinet had approved the Excise policy for the year 2025-27.

A major structural reform introduced in this policy is the realignment of the Excise Policy year with the financial year. The current policy will operate from June 12, 2025 to March 31, 2027, for a period of 21.5 months, after which future policy cycles will be aligned with the April-March financial year. PTI SUN DRR