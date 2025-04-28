Haryana extends validity of All India Tourist permits for vehicles to 12 yrs: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that the validity of All India Tourist permits for vehicles in the state has been extended from 9 years to 12 years.

The minister said the validity of tourist permits for petrol/CNG vehicles in the NCR region has been extended from 9 years to 12 years, while for diesel vehicles in the NCR, it has been extended from 9 to 10 years.

In the non-NCR regions, the validity for both petrol/CNG and diesel tourist vehicles has been extended from 9 years to 12 years, he said.

He said that an official notification in this regard will be issued soon to ensure that stakeholders in the tourism sector do not face any difficulties.

Vij, according to an official statement, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accorded approval to the proposal in this regard on Monday.

Notably, office-bearers of the Ambala Taxi Operators Union had recently submitted a memorandum to the Transport Minister requesting uniformity in the validity period of the tourist permits.

Following this, the Transport Department prepared a proposal under the Transport Minister's directions, which has now received government approval, the statement said.

In a recent representation, the Ambala Taxi Operators Union highlighted that under the Central Government's All India Permit Policy, states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh offer 12-year permits, whereas Haryana's duration was 9 years.

This extension to 12 years is expected to benefit all stakeholders in the tourism and transport sectors, the statement said.