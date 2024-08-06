Haryana govt announces to hike 'arthiyas' commission on paddy crop

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that 'arthiyas' (commission agents) will get 20 per cent more commission on paddy crop.

Saini said 'arthiyas' will now get a commission amounting to Rs 55 per quintal instead of Rs 45.88 and said the hiked amount is the maximum in any state.

He said the government would compensate for the losses incurred by 'arthiyas' due to wheat shortages. For this, he announced compensation of approximately Rs 12 crore, he said.

The chief minister made these announcements while addressing a meeting with members of the representatives of Haryana State Grain Market Arthiya Association and Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association here, according to an official release.

During the meeting, the issue of wheat shortages was raised by the 'arthiyas'.

They apprised the chief minister that since 1966, no government has ever compensated for this shortage, which averages around 0.20 per cent every year. The shortage in the previous Rabi season was 0.28 per cent.

The chief minister said the state government will compensate for the increased shortage of 0.08 per cent.

Saini said the last date for delivering rice to the Food Corporation of India for 2023-24 was June 30.

Some millers faced issues due to storage shortages, therefore the government has decided to extend the last date to August 31.

A request has been made to the central government to extend the last date, and it is expected to be approved soon, he said. PTI CHS MR