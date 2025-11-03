Haryana govt announces wage revision for part-time and daily-wage workers from January 2025

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) The Haryana government has revised the wages of part-time and daily-wage workers engaged in various government departments, boards, corporations, and public undertakings across the state.

The new wage structure will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the decision to revise wages follows numerous representations from government departments and organizations requesting an upward revision in the remuneration for workers employed on a part-time or daily basis.

The notification divides the state into three district categories for determining wage rates.

This classification takes into account socio-economic and developmental differences among districts. The revised rates have been prescribed for different levels of workers under each category.

In Category-I districts, workers at Level 1 will now receive a monthly wage of Rs 19,900, a daily wage of Rs 765, and an hourly wage of Rs 96.

At Level 2, the monthly wage has been fixed at Rs 23,400, with a daily wage of Rs 900 and an hourly rate of Rs 113. For Level 3, the monthly wage will be Rs 24,100, daily wage Rs 927, and hourly wage Rs 116.

In Category-II districts, the Level 1 wage will be Rs 17,550 per month, Rs 675 per day, and Rs 84 per hour. At Level 2, the monthly wage will be Rs 21,000, daily wage Rs 808, and hourly wage Rs 101. For Level 3, the monthly wage has been set at Rs 21,700, daily wage Rs 835, and hourly rate Rs 104.

In Category-III districts, the revised wage at Level 1 will be Rs 16,250 per month, Rs 625 per day, and Rs 78 per hour. Workers at Level 2 will receive Rs 19,800 monthly, Rs 762 daily, and Rs 95 hourly, while Level 3 workers will get Rs 20,450 monthly, Rs 787 daily, and Rs 98 per hour. PTI SUN MR