Haryana govt commences construction of 800 mw power unit at Yamunanagar thermal plant

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) The Haryana government has initiated the construction process of an 800-megawatt (mw) ultra supercritical expansion unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said the state government has commenced construction of 800 mw power unit at Yamunanagar thermal plant, following approval from the union government.

The state government has set a timeline of 52 months for the project's completion, with commercial operations slated to commence within 48 months, followed by full takeover after six months.

During a comprehensive project status review meeting, the Chief Secretary underscored that the tendering process for this endeavor is scheduled to start in late October.

The construction of the power plant is anticipated to be finalized within four years, with Haryana expected to benefit from an additional 800 MW of electricity by the year 2028, he said, according to an official statement.

Regarding the coal linkage aspect of this initiative, Kaushal said the annual coal requirement stands at 37.1 lakh metric tonnes, characterized by a calorific value of 3,600 kcal/kg, and an 85 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF).

"In a recent development, the Standing Linkage Committee of the Ministry of Coal recommended bridge linkage for the project during last month's meeting," said the statement.

Kaushal said that the irrigation department has confirmed the availability of 22 cusecs of water for the project. Various procedural aspects, including environmental clearance, are progressing smoothly, he said.

The construction of this 800 mw power plant marks a significant milestone for Haryana. It is poised to address the burgeoning demand for electricity in the state, fostering job creation and contributing to the overall economic growth of the region, Kaushal said. PTI SUN DRR