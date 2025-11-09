Haryana govt encouraging farmers to cultivate horticultural crops

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) The Haryana government is introducing new provisions to encourage farmers to cultivate horticultural crops.

Under the initiative, farmers are being motivated to engage in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and spices, a spokesperson of the Horticulture Department said.

Giving details about the scheme, he said it includes activities such as establishing new fruit orchards, cultivating vegetables through an integrated model, growing fruit crops, spices, and aromatic plants.

"The farmers will be provided subsidies as follows: Rs 24,500 to Rs 1,40,000 per acre for establishing new orchards, Rs 15,000 per acre for vegetable cultivation under the integrated model, Rs 25,500 per acre for Scheduled Caste farmers, Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre for spice cultivation, Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre for flower cultivation, and Rs 8,000 per acre for aromatic plant cultivation.

"The subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the farmer's bank account. The maximum limit for subsidy assistance is up to 5 acres," he said.

Farmers interested in availing the benefits of these schemes, including information about the application process and area limits for subsidy, can register themselves on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora and Hortnet portals (hortnet.hortharyana.gov.in).

"In addition, applicants must have the required documents such as the application form with personal details, family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra), complete bank account information, and Scheduled Caste certificate (if applicable)," the spokesperson said.