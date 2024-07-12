Haryana govt formulates IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, aims to give jobs to 5,000 youth

Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) To boost youth empowerment and employment, the Haryana government has formulated the 'IT Saksham Yuva Scheme 2024', which targets to give jobs to 5,000 youth in the first phase.

The scheme designed in accordance with the 'Mission 60,000' announced during the 2024-25 budget speech by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar aims to give employment to at least 60,000 young individuals from poor families, said an official statement here on Friday.

Under this scheme, employment will be provided to graduate/post-graduate applicants from IT backgrounds who shall undertake the Haryana IT Programme, a specially designed short-term course, for the duration of minimum three months and thereafter will be deployed in various Departments, Boards, Corporations and other agencies in the State or private entities, it said.

The IT Saksham Yuva will be given a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 in the first six months and thereafter Rs 25,000 monthly will be given from the seventh month onwards by the indenting entities.

In case, any 'IT Saksham Yuva' is unable to be deployed, the government will pay an unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000 per month to them.

The government will facilitate in providing employment opportunities to these trained IT Saksham Yuva, so the eligible applicant finds employment.

The prospective skilling or training agencies under this scheme will be Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON), Haryana Knowledge Corporation Ltd (HKCL), and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) or any other agency notified by the Government from time to time, the statement said.

SVSU being the State University will be responsible for issuing the passing or completion certificates to the candidates as per the norms fixed by the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM).

"This ambitious endeavor marks a pivotal step in fostering a skilled workforce and catalyzing economic growth across the region, a much-needed career- readiness for the digital world of work..," it said. PTI SUN DRR