Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance for employees to 58 pc

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) payable to its employees and pensioners to 58 per cent from the current 55 per cent.

Those drawing their pay and pension or family pension as per the 7th Pay Commission Structure will now receive DA and DR at the rate of 58 per cent, increased from the existing 55 per cent of the basic pay and pension, with effect from July 1, 2025, said an official release.

According to the letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the enhanced rate of DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension for the month of October, while the arrears for the months of July to September shall be paid in November. PTI CHS MR