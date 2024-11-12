Haryana govt prepares blueprint to provide 2 lakh low-income people 100 sq yard plots

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Nayab Singh Saini government is preparing a blueprint of a scheme to provide 100 square yard plots of land to low-income people to help them build houses.

"The dream of 2 lakh people in Haryana to own their homes is set to become a reality soon. In this regard, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's government is preparing a blueprint for the scheme," said an official statement on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, eligible applicants without land will receive plots of 100 square yards each in villages.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojna, 5,00,000 individuals have applied for plots in the state. All eligible beneficiaries will receive plots of 100 square yards in different phases, with 2 lakh individuals slated to get the benefit soon, the statement said.

J Ganesan, Director General of the Housing for All Department, held a meeting with department officials to provide essential guidelines, it added.

Ganesan stated that the objective of the Chief Minister's Rural Housing Scheme is to provide plots for low-income families in the state who do not have their own homes.

This scheme aims to benefit these families, enabling them to construct their own houses.

"The successful implementation of the scheme will enhance the living standards of poorer families, allowing them to lead safe and dignified lives in their own homes," the statement quoted Ganesan as saying.

In the meeting, he directed officials that all processes associated with the scheme should be expedited to ensure that eligible people can access its benefits as quickly as possible.

Last week, the chief minister held a meeting with senior officials and instructed that in the areas where the 100-square-yard plots will be allocated, all essential facilities like paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, streetlights, parks and open green spaces should be ensured.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel were also present at the meeting. According to the statement, the government has made provisions to assist beneficiaries in constructing houses on these 100-square-yard plots. Financial assistance will also be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to help beneficiaries build their homes.

Meanwhile, in the meeting held by Ganesan, the officials informed that 6,618 flats built by private developers for the EWS category will soon be allotted to applicants registered under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana in eight districts as part of the first phase. PTI SUN BAL BAL