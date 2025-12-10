Haryana govt releases Rs 1,700 cr to strengthen urban development

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) The Haryana government has released Rs 1,700 crore to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and various metropolitan development authorities to strengthen urban development and accelerate infrastructure improvements in the state's major urban areas.

Saini said the Haryana government is committed to providing world-class urban infrastructure to its citizens, with urban development being a high priority.

In the budget speech for 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore from the EDC (external development charges) fund was announced for the HSVP and the metropolitan development authorities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panchkula, and Hisar for external development works, according to an official release.

He added that the town and country planning department has made significant progress in utilising this fund.

Saini stated that Rs 1,500 crore had already been released to various metropolitan development authorities from the EDC Fund during the current financial year.

In addition, Rs 1,700 crore has been released on Wednesday for development works in various urban estates, including Rs 700 crore to HSVP, Rs 700 crore to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Rs 170 crore to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Rs 30 crore to the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Rs 80 crore to the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority, and Rs 20 crore to the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority, he said.

Referring to the achievements of 2024-25, the CM said the department had released Rs 2,188 crore to the state's Metropolitan Development Authorities for development works in various urban estates. PTI CHS TRB