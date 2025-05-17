Haryana industries minister holds stakeholder meeting on two proposed policies

Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday held a meeting here to seek stakeholder views on the proposed Haryana Electronic System Design & Manufacturing Policy 2025 and the Haryana AVGC-XR Policy 2025, an official release said.

The minister said that the government seeks to frame industry-conducive policies so that stakeholders can associate with and contribute to the state and nation's progress.

Rao Narbir Singh emphasized that such efforts are essential for driving economic growth, enhancing global competitiveness and ensuring ease of doing business.

The industry minister said, "All creative and practical suggestions shared by stakeholders will be carefully reviewed and integrated into the final versions of the policies.

"This will not only strengthen the state's industrial landscape but also position Haryana as a leader in the sector,” he added.

Chief Technology Officer Nitin Bansal stated that in alignment with the 'Make in India' mission, the ESDM policy aims to develop Haryana as a leading hub through innovation, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement.

The AVGC-XR Policy 2025 focuses on boosting domestic production and providing support through skill training and infrastructure incentives. PTI CORR MR