Haryana leading in electricity reforms: HERC Chairman Sharma

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Haryana, after Odisha, is the second state in India to make significant strides in electricity reforms, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Sunday said.

Established on August 16, 1998, HERC operates as an independent regulatory body, overseeing the power sector in Haryana.

Addressing HERC officials and staff at the Panchkula office on its Foundation Day on Sunday, Chairman Sharma explained that earlier, states managed electricity through boards.

These boards were reorganised into separate corporations for distribution, generation, and transmission.

Electricity regulation is a concurrent subject, allowing both the central and state governments to create laws for consumer protection, he added.

This restructuring has enabled focused investment in necessary areas to improve electricity services, he noted.

Sharma stressed the importance of accurate forecasting of electricity needs to ensure timely service delivery.

"The interests of electricity consumers are our top priority," he said.

HERC is financially independent and manages its funds for salaries without relying on government support.

Sharma also praised HERC's efficiency in handling Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) petitions.

According to a recent booklet by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), HERC issued tariff orders for Haryana Power Generation Corporation (HPGCL) in 69 days, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) in 84 days, and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN and DHBVN) in 98 days.

This is well within the 120-day deadline set by the Electricity Act 2003.

Looking ahead, Sharma noted that regulatory commissions will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of generating 500 gigawatts of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

He encouraged HERC officials and staff to continue their collaborative efforts.

HERC Secretary Narendra Kumar urged employees to enhance teamwork and continuously seek new learning opportunities. He emphasised the importance of fulfilling responsibilities diligently.

The event was conducted by HERC's Deputy Director (Media) Pradeep Malik, who celebrated the commission's 26-year journey of achievements and encouraged everyone to continue striving for excellence. PTI VSD BAL BAL