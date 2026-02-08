Haryana looks to animal husbandry modern and profitable: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Feb 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who attended the 41st state-level livestock exhibition on Sunday, asserted that the state government's goal is to make animal husbandry modern, profitable and sustainable.

He said the objective of the cattle exhibition is to provide livestock farmers with the latest information related to animal rearing, to ensure quality and to promote innovation.

Saini said information related to modern animal feed, vaccination, disease control, breeding techniques and digital services will further empower livestock farmers.

During the event, Saini enjoyed a camel ride and fed jaggery to cows.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion on the third and concluding day of the event, Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving ahead at a rapid pace with the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At such a time, the role of the animal husbandry sector becomes even more important. There are immense opportunities in milk production, value addition, export possibilities and start-up culture, he said.

In this direction, animal health services are being taken to every village, advanced breed improvement is being promoted, and strong arrangements are being made for milk collection and marketing.

Along with this, training and credit facilities are also being expanded. The government’s priority is to increase the income of livestock farmers, reduce risk losses and ensure direct access to markets.

Minister Shyam Singh Rana, MP Naveen Jindal, former Minister Subhash Sudha were also present.

During the event, the Chief Minister inspected the exhibition, observed various breeds of animals and interacted with livestock farmers.

He watched the display of good breeds of animals at the fair.

To promote natural farming, the government launched the Natural Farming Scheme in the year 2022, and farmers can get themselves registered on the portal started for natural farming, he said.

He said that during the year 2025-26, a target has been set to undertake natural farming on one lakh acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal said that animal health camps will soon be organised for farmers and livestock rearers with the support of a company. In these camps, animals’ diseases will be tested through diagnostic kits.

He said livestock rearers form a pillar of the agricultural economy. Rural people depend on animal husbandry, which is contributing to the development of villages, Jindal said.

The state is setting new benchmarks of progress and touching new heights in the dairy sector. The livestock fair reflects a new image of India, he added.