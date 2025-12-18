Haryana: Outstanding agriculture loan of Rs 60,816 crore against over 25 lakh farmers

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The outstanding agricultural loan stands at Rs 60,816 crore against over 25 lakh farmers, the Haryana Assembly was informed on Thursday.

INLD member Arjun Chautala sought to know the number of farmers in Haryana who have outstanding agricultural loans and the total amount of such outstanding debt till July 2025.

He also asked whether the government has formulated any relief scheme for small and marginal farmers of the state who are unable to repay their outstanding loans.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the House that as of September 30, 2025, the amount of outstanding agriculture loans is Rs 60,816 crore against 25,67,467 farmers.

Among the districts, in Sirsa, the outstanding agriculture loan of farmers stands at Rs 6,360 crore, Rs 5,934 crore in Hisar, Rs 4,073 crore in Jind, Rs 4,003 crore in Kaithal and Rs 4,673 crore in Karnal.

The House was informed that Cooperative banks provide crop loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh to farmers, subject to land holding, at an effective zero per cent interest rate, with 3 per cent interest subvention by the Union Government and 4 per cent by the state government for timely repayment.

Further, the state government has extended relief through One Time Settlement schemes by waiving interest and penal interest for defaulting farmers.

Under the 2019 OTS, 3,08,302 farmers benefited up to Rs 1,348.40 crore, and under the 2022 OTS, 17,847 farmers benefited to the extent of Rs 66.01 crore. The OTS scheme has now been extended up to March 31, 2026, the House was informed.