Haryana playing leading role in milk production: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday said Haryana is playing a leading role in milk production and local cow breeds have earned worldwide recognition.

The state is producing 36 per cent of the country's total milk output which is approximately 125.42 million tonnes, said the Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj minister said.

He urged the state government to open cooperative societies in every village to benefit livestock farmers, stating that cooperatives can play a significant role in boosting milk exports.

Speaking at the 41st State-Level Livestock Exhibition held in Kurukshetra on Saturday, he said livestock farmers from across the state have brought good-quality animals to this fair being held on the holy land of Kurukshetra, and their deep affection for animals is clearly visible.

He noted that the livelihoods of around 10 crore people in the country depend on the livestock sector, which has also played an important role in promoting women's empowerment. He said in 2014, the country's total milk production was 146.3 million tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern for livestock farmers and gave full attention to this sector. Animal Husbandry was separated from the Agriculture Department and made a separate ministry to take this sector to greater heights.

He said that due to the Prime Minister's efforts, the country's milk production has now reached 248 million tonnes, making India the world's largest milk producer. PTI CHS MR MR