Haryana power regulator making periodic changes in rules to safeguard consumer rights: HERC chairman

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the regulator is making periodic amendments in various norms to safeguard consumer rights in the state.

Sharma said that over the past 27 years, the HERC has been regulating the electricity sector through its regulations, making periodic amendments to safeguard consumer rights and ensure viability and effectiveness, according to an official statement.

For consumer grievance redressal, the commission has strengthened the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums (CGRFs), with 21 forums at the circle level, four at the zonal level, and two at the corporate level. If a consumer is dissatisfied with the decision of a CGRF, they may appeal before the Electricity Ombudsman.

Ensuring quality and uninterrupted power supply in Haryana is the responsibility of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Currently, the state has more than 8.19 million electricity consumers, served through 21 operation circles, 63 operation divisions, and 282 operation sub-divisions under UHBVN and DHBVN, Sharma said.

HERC observed is 27th Foundation Day on August 16.