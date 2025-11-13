Haryana puts in place measures to streamline paperless property registration process

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Haryana government has put in place a number of measures to streamline the implementation of paperless registrations of properties across the state.

The state government has moved to paperless registration of all property-related transactions with effect from November 1, the state's formation day, making physical documents obsolete across all tehsils.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra on Thursday reviewed the progress of the online registration process with all deputy commissioners though video conference and issued a series of instructions for field-level officials.

She said the existing five-day revert time on an application would soon be reduced to expedite approvals and ensure faster service delivery.

To safeguard data from accidental loss, all documents will be automatically saved in the system for 72 hours before deletion, while the registration fees will remain applicable throughout the process until completion.

Misra further said that all issues flagged by deputy commissioners are being rectified in real-time by the technical team, while each tehsil has been told to set up a dedicated help desk and appoint a nodal officer with his/her contact details displayed publicly to help citizens.

Additionally, she instructed that a state-level helpline number be launched immediately to provide real-time support for citizens facing technical or procedural issues related to paperless registration, according to an official statement.

Misra directed all DCs to ensure seamless internet connectivity at tehsil offices and to address server-related issues promptly.

She emphasized that no technical or administrative bottleneck should be allowed to delay this transformative reform.

Describing the initiative as "the biggest systemic change in Haryana's revenue administration", Misra said any officer found obstructing or spreading misinformation against the reform would face strict action.

She remarked that "resistance to change is natural during major transitions, as was witnessed during the introduction of appointment-based registries and the Web-HARIS platform", but reiterated that the paperless registration reform is irreversible and represents a decisive step toward transparency and accountability.

To ensure smooth implementation, Misra also directed all deputy commissioners to conduct regular hands-on training sessions for tehsil staff, sub-registrars, and deed writers so that every stakeholder is fully familiar with the new system.

Misra underscored the need for a comprehensive public outreach to educate citizens about the functioning and benefits of the paperless registration system.

Reviewing the data between November 1 and November 12, Misra shared that a total of 5,334 applications were received across the state, out of which 2,110 deeds were approved, 915 applications were under submission, 611 were approved by sub-registrars, and 626 were rejected due to documentation or technical errors.

Additionally, 308 payments were processed online, 387 registrations were cancelled by citizens, and 377 cases fell under miscellaneous categories.

When compared with the previous review period from September 29 to October 31, 2025 -- during which only 1,662 applications and 1,074 approvals were recorded -- both applications and approvals have more than doubled, indicating a rapid adaptation to the digital platform.

Misra observed that the system is now stabilizing across all tehsils and expressed confidence that by the end of November, the paperless registration system would be fully stabilised.

"Haryana's paperless registration initiative marks a major milestone in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance," she said, adding that the reform would make Haryana "a model for digital governance and administrative innovation for the rest of the country". PTI SUN HVA