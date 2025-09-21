Haryana raises subsidy on certified wheat seeds from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,075 a quintal

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) In a move to support farmers, the Haryana government has announced an increase in subsidy on certified wheat seeds, officials said on Sunday.

As part of its farmer-friendly initiatives and commitment to food security, the subsidy on certified wheat seeds has been increased to Rs 1,075 per quintal this year, compared to Rs 1,000 per quintal last year, an official statement said late Sunday evening.

The subsidised certified wheat seeds will be made available through sales counters of government agencies across the state, including HSDC, NSC, HAFED, HLRDL, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, and others, it said.

According to the state government, the cost of certified wheat seed will be Rs 3,000 per quintal, which will be Rs 1,200 per acre for the farmers for the upcoming sowing season.

Although the selling price of certified wheat seed (Rs 3,000 per quintal) has increased compared to last year's selling price (Rs 2,875 per quintal), this increased cost is due to the hike in the MSP of wheat by Rs 150 per quintal and an additional incentive of Rs 50 per quintal for seed-producing farmers, the statement said.

The state government has reduced the cost burden on the farmers by increasing the subsidy from Rs 1,000 per quintal to Rs 1,075 per quintal, it said.

“This proactive measure will encourage timely sowing, promote the use of high-yielding and certified seed varieties, and ultimately lead to improved crop productivity and higher agricultural income,” the statement said.

Wheat is cultivated on approximately 60-62 lakh acres of land in Haryana. Each year, around 12-14 lakh quintals of certified wheat seeds are sold, out of which approximately 5.5 lakh quintals are supplied through government agencies, with the remaining distributed by private seed producers.

Reaffirming its commitment to the farming community, the Haryana government continues to roll out farmer-centric schemes and subsidies to ensure the state maintains its leadership role in strengthening the nation's food grain reserves, the statement said. PTI SUN ARI