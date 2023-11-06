Haryana raises sugarcane price by Rs 14 to Rs 386 per quintal

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a Rs 14 hike in sugarcane price to Rs 386 a quintal from Rs 372 per quintal earlier for the current crushing season.

"For my farmer brothers who are sugarcane producers, today I announce the increase in the per quintal rate of sugarcane in Haryana from Rs 372 to Rs 386. It is a matter of great happiness for our farmers that this will be the highest rate of sugarcane in the country," Khattar posted in Hindi on X. Notably, in neighbouring Punjab, the sugarcane price is Rs 380 per quintal. Khattar also announced that next year this rate will be increased to Rs 400 per quintal. The new price of Rs 386 per quintal will come into force from the current crushing season.

Earlier in January, Khattar had announced a Rs 10 per quintal hike in sugarcane price, raising the crop's rate to Rs 372 a quintal.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently claimed that the prices of sugarcane would be increased to a minimum of Rs 450 per quintal if Congress comes to power in the state next year.

In a video posted on X on Monday, Khattar said that as Haryana goes to polls in October next year, The Model Code of Conduct will be in place during those days when sugarcane rates for the crushing season are announced.

"So that there is no delay (in announcing rates for next season in view of the polls), in consultation with the (Agriculture) Department, the rate of Rs 400 per quintal is being announced today itself," he said.

According to an official statement, the commitment to boosting the income of sugarcane farmers underscores the government's dedication to improving the agricultural landscape in Haryana. Chief Minister Khattar expressed his support for the farming community and reaffirmed the government's commitment to their welfare. PTI SUN SGC MR