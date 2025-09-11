Haryana rapidly expanding rooftop solar adoption across homes, industries: Energy Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state has already installed over 2.1 GW of solar capacity and is rapidly expanding rooftop solar adoption across homes, industries, and institutions.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, more than 1.65 lakh solar irrigation pumps have been distributed, helping farmers reduce costs while cutting emissions, Vij said in Ambala.

He said that India has set ambitious renewable targets, which include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy needs through renewables, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and cutting carbon intensity by 45 per cent from 2005 levels.

Vij said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India as a developed nation by 2047. In this direction, green energy will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, along with India's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

According to an official statement, Vij held a meeting with a high-level delegation in Ambala.

The delegation comprised of Jenny Lin Granados Maano, Co-Founder and President of Sunsmart Solar Power Technology Inc., and Dr Kabir KV, CEO of UAE-based company ANPM.

Vij said that for global progress, it is essential to exchange scientific research and best practices among nations.

Referring to the visit of Jenny Lin Granados Maano from the Philippines, he highlighted the unique model developed in that nation, where electricity is generated locally on each of its 7641 islands due to the challenges of a single-grid supply.

He said that Haryana will study this model and expressed hope that the Philippines will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the state to implement similar decentralized energy solutions in villages.

On this occasion, Jenny Lin Granados Maano, delivered a detailed presentation on green energy, the expansion of solar systems, the impact of climate change and global warming, ecology and environment, sustainability, intelligent micro-grids, smart utility networks, and digitization.

Haryana has developed landmark projects including a 10 MW solar plant at Panipat, over 448 MW of ground-mounted solar projects, 13 sanctioned solar parks, and the declaration of Panchkula as a Model Solar City. PTI SUN MR MR