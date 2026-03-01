Haryana records 22 pc growth in gross SGST collection in FY 2025-26, beats all states, UTs

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Haryana Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Sunday said the state's gross SGST collection continues to grow at a record 22 per cent in 2025-26 over the last fiscal, as per the latest data released by Union Finance Ministry.

He said that Haryana's gross SGST collection (post-settlement) for the current financial year has reached Rs 44,460 crore, which is Rs 7,918 crore more than the collection up to February in last fiscal year, thus registering a growth rate of 22 per cent. This is the highest among all states & Union Territories in the country, he said.

According to an official statement, he further said that as per the data released by the Finance Ministry, gross SGST collection of all States & Union Territories has grown at a national average of 6 per cent in the current financial year.

In the month of February, Haryana's gross SGST growth rate continues to be high with 23 per cent growth as compared to the month of February in the last financial year.

Even in the months post GST rate rationalization done by GST Council in September 2025, Haryana continues to show steady growth in SGST collections, which not only reflects the efficient tax administration but also the healthy state of economy of the State.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had welcomed and supported the GST rate rationalisation reforms in the GST Council Meeting held in September 2025 and thanked the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister.

The Excise & Taxation Commissioner said that Haryana has a total of 6,22,478 GST taxpayers in the State, and GST Suvidha Kendras have been opened in all the districts of Haryana for facilitating registration under the GST law.

He stated that the State has been registering robust GST growth due to improved tax compliance, owing mainly to several reforms done over the past few years in the GST regime and better tax analysis systems adopted by officials of the Excise & Taxation Department of Haryana. PTI SUN MR