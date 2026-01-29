Haryana revenue dept seeks pending PAN details in high-value property registrations

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure immediate submission of pending PAN details in high-value property deed registration cases across the state.

According to a letter issued by Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra which highlights that the Income Tax Department, Government of India, has sought PAN details of all buyers and sellers involved in deed registration transactions exceeding Rs 30 lakh for the period from financial year 2019-20 to 2024-25.

Consolidated data extracted from the Web-HALRIS portal has already been made available, the department said.

Web-HALRIS is a web-enabled integrated solution for deed registration and land records management.

Tehsildars have been instructed to access the data through the login provided and identify cases where PAN details have not been provided despite the transaction value crossing the prescribed limit.

All DCs have been asked to direct tehsildars to verify the available data immediately and ensure that all pending PAN details are submitted to the Income Tax Department on an urgent and priority basis.

The communication further stated that the Income Tax Department has identified a pendency of data for tehsils, namely, Ballabhgarh, Tigaon, Dayalpur, Palwal, Kharkhoda, Wazirabad, Manesar, Farrukhnagar particularly for FY 2019-20.

Deputy Commissioners concerned have been directed to closely monitor compliance and ensure that the requisite information is furnished without further delay. PTI SUN SKY SKY