Haryana: Rice delivery period extended to Jun 30, paddy purchase to start from Sep 22

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday extended the delivery period of rice from March 15 to June 30.

This decision will directly benefit nearly 1,000 mills in the state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said here, adding that millers will receive a relief of about Rs 50 crore in holding charges.

Saini said the Haryana Rice Millers' Association had apprised the state government that the Food Corporation of India started taking delivery of rice almost 45 days late, due to which millers were unable to complete their work within the stipulated period.

Considering the demand of the association as justified, the state government has extended the bonus eligibility period from March 15 to June 30.

Additionally, the rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30.

The CM said the state government is committed to safeguarding farmers' interests.

In this direction, instead of October 1, the government's procurement of paddy in the state will begin from September 22.

He said the Congress party "misled" farmers by claiming that the BJP government will end the minimum support price (MSP) system.

"However, our government has consistently increased the MSP on crops. In 2014, the MSP for paddy (common) was Rs 1,360 per quintal, while today it is Rs 2,369 per quintal," he stated.

Similarly, in 2014, the MSP for paddy (grade-A) was Rs 1,400 per quintal, while today it is Rs 2,389 per quintal. PTI CHS TRB TRB