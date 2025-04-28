Haryana seeks higher revenue share at meeting with 16th Finance Comm

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday sought higher revenue share in a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior state officials. The meeting focused on addressing financial issues and enhancing the allocation of resources for Haryana's economic growth, according to a state government statement.

The commission was apprised by the officials that despite the low central devolution, the fiscal deficit and liabilities have been maintained within the targets specified by the Finance Commission.

Panagariya explained that the Finance Commission's primary role is to recommend the division of the Union's tax revenues between the Centre and the states (vertical devolution), and further among the states (horizontal devolution), besides grants for local bodies and disaster relief.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Panagariya said, "We had a long meeting with Haryana CM, Chief Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary and other officials".

"...The big focus was on the finances and even within that, a major pitch made in the presentation was that over the years Haryana has received less than what is due in terms of the devolution of tax revenues.

"Haryana made a very fine pitch on that. My own reaction was that it has a good case and has made a good case on the enhancement of devolution to it," Panagariya told reporters.

On vertical devolution, Panagariya said Haryana's recommendation was very similar to most of the other states.

"Most of the other states have said that devolution to the states should be increased from its current level of 41 per cent of the divisible pool to 50 per cent. That is a big ask, for the commission to make such a large jump, it is very unusual, not unprecedented though, but that has been the pitch of most of the states," he noted.

On horizontal devolution, he said Haryana had a very different set of suggestions as to how the share of the states ought to be divided among them.

He also informed that key recommendations made by Haryana include reducing the weightage of population from 15 per cent to 7.5 per cent and retaining the area weightage at 15 per cent.

The state has proposed reducing the weightage assigned to forest and ecology from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.

Haryana has also suggested decreasing the income distance weightage from 45 per cent to 15 per cent due to the highest per capita income among large states, as the existing formula disadvantages it.

Further, it has recommended substantially increasing the weightage for tax and fiscal effort from 2.5 per cent to 35 per cent, recognising its strong performance in tax revenue generation.

The weightage for demographic performance has been proposed to be reduced from 12.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

In addition, Haryana has suggested introducing a new criterion of revenue loss due to the introduction of GST, with a proposed weightage of 15 per cent to compensate for the financial impact following the GST implementation.

In the meeting, the chief minister suggested introducing a new criterion that considers the percentage of a state's area within the NCR for resource allocation.

Additionally, he proposed that the Finance Commission may introduce a new criterion based on the percentage of a state's population serving in the country's armed forces and recommend allocating a corresponding share of central taxes to such state governments to honour and strengthen national security efforts.

Saini said Haryana, being a significant part of the NCR and a major contributor to the nation's defence forces, should be duly recognised.

He also suggested that the commission may also consider recommending a state-specific grant for ensuring such MSP-based procurement.

Asked regarding Haryana's loss following the introduction of GST, Panagariya said several other states had also raised this concern and requested the Commission to develop criteria to classify states based on their contribution to GST.

Later in the day, Panagariya, along with commission members, also held a meeting with leaders of various political parties from Haryana, during which leaders of these parties presented several important suggestions to the commission.

They urged the 16th Finance Commission to provide a special package for Haryana, considering its geographical location, proximity to Delhi, and industrial activities, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, Panagariya stated that the commission has been extensively consulting stakeholders across the country. Haryana is the 24th state visited, with the consultations scheduled to conclude by early June 2025. The commission's final report is to be submitted by October 31, 2025. PTI SUN BAL BAL