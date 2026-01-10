Haryana seeks increased allocations for state's infra, agri sectors in FY27 Union Budget

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday asked the Centre for increased allocations in the Union Budget for FY27 to ensure the development of rural and urban infrastructure as well as agriculture and allied sectors.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday chaired the pre-budget meeting with the finance ministers of all states and UTs.

According to a Haryana government statement, Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, participated in the meeting and placed several important demands related to Haryana for inclusion in the upcoming Union Budget.

These included budgetary allocations and other key demands concerning agriculture, rural development, medical education, industries, and allied sectors, the statement said.

To meet growing infrastructure needs and maintain the momentum of rural development, the general allocation under RIDF (rural infrastructure development fund) should be increased to Rs 2,000 crore in the next financial year 2026-27, Saini said.

Similarly, under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), the existing cap of Rs 100 crore on the maximum project size has become a roadblock in executing large projects; therefore, this limit should be increased to Rs 500 crore, he said.

He also thanked the Union Finance Minister for continuing the scheme of 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment'.

Considering Haryana's special needs due to its proximity to the national capital, he demanded an increase in untied allocations for the state along with appropriate relaxations in the conditions for utilisation of assistance.

Saini said that the Union Budget would further pave the way for Haryana's progress and that the state would make its full contribution toward making India a developed nation by 2047.

During the meeting, Saini said that the Haryana government is making dedicated efforts to take the state forward on the path of progress.

While significant efforts have been made at the state level, central assistance is essential to achieve the desired outcomes. To expand medical education, Haryana is planning to open a medical college in every district, for which substantial support under centrally sponsored schemes is required, he said.

Further, Saini said that Haryana is an agriculture-dominant state and ranks second in the country in foodgrain production.

It is also known as the breadbasket of India. Around six lakh acres of land in the state are affected by salinity/waterlogging; therefore, financial assistance from the central government is required to prevent further damage to this land.

Besides, the need for modernisation of agriculture has long been felt. By focusing on digital agriculture, micro-irrigation, agri-logistics, and value addition, farmers can be directly connected to markets. Agri-processing clusters, along with MSMEs, can become engines of rural prosperity, he said.

The chief minister further said that Haryana's NCR region is being developed as a logistics hub, which will facilitate easier and time-bound connectivity and supply of goods to all major markets across the country.

Therefore, increased central capital investment is required in these areas, he added.

He emphasised that economic growth cannot be accelerated without boosting MSMEs and startups. Haryana ranks fourth in the country in startups. To promote startups, the state is establishing a Rs 2,000 crore 'Fund of Funds'.

The government is also developing 10 new Industrial Model Townships, which will provide a major boost to MSMEs and startups across the state and attract significant capital investment. Additional financial assistance is required to develop these IMTs, he said.

The state is also providing social security pensions to more than 44 lakh people, he said, adding that the financial assistance under this head should also be increased for Haryana.

The Chief Minister also suggested that investment in human capital is the foremost need of the time. Education, skills, and health are the backbone of a developed nation. For the future economy, skill development in areas such as AI, semiconductors, green technology, and biotechnology is essential. PTI SUN HVA