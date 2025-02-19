Haryana ties up with UK varsity to set up centre of excellence, cold chain for horticulture crops

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) The Haryana government has signed an agreement with the University of Birmingham to establish a Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence for sustainable post-harvest crop management and cold chain for horticulture produces.

The state-of-the-art centre, to come up in Panchkula, aims to significantly reduce post-harvest losses while maintaining the quality and freshness of horticultural produce from farm to consumer, said an official statement here on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the state's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

On behalf of the Haryana government, the agreement was signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Raja Shekhar Vundru, while Robin Mason, Pro-Vice Chancellor (International), University of Birmingham, signed on behalf of the university, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Saini said that Haryana, being the food bowl of India, is rapidly diversifying into fresh fruits and vegetables.

This expansion calls for the effective management of the cold chain to minimize post-harvest losses in the sector.

He further said that the centre will play a crucial role in ensuring quality, reducing wastage, and supporting the agricultural community in Haryana.

The facility will serve as a comprehensive research and testing hub under one roof, dedicated to improving the post-harvest management of fruits and vegetables, the statement said.

It will also provide vital research and testing services for students and researchers from CCS Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU), Hisar and Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, allowing them to undertake studies and experiments in the fields of post-harvest management and cold chain technology.

Key objectives of the centre include reducing post-harvest losses by developing guidelines and protocols to mitigate such losses, fostering cold chain innovations by providing testing facilities and supporting advancements to ensure an efficient cold chain for horticultural products.

Other objectives include nurturing tech startups by offering incubation support for cold chain technologies; driving sustainable practices through cutting-edge research on energy-efficient cold chain solutions and the development of sustainable business models, besides, establishing a comprehensive national framework for cold-chain practices and post-harvest management (PHM) aimed at curbing horticultural produce wastage.

In addition to its core research activities, the centre will provide training, technology demonstrations, and incubation facilities for businesses and farmers, helping them adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

The Haryana government has allocated 15 acres of land adjoining the Directorate of Horticulture, Sector 21, Panchkula, for the development of the CoE-SPMCC. The centre will feature a training centre, technology demonstration area, testing centre, and technology incubation centre.

Experts from the University of Birmingham are leading a consortium of UK and international universities to provide technical assistance in developing the centre in Panchkula.

The consortium includes Heriot-Watt University, Cranfield University, London South Bank University, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the statement said.

This collaborative effort has driven the design and establishment of the centre, with the University of Birmingham taking the lead on resilient systems approaches to energy and cooling, energy transitions and storage, and understanding the social impacts of these technologies. PTI SUN HVA