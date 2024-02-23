Haryana to bring biotech incentive policy in 6 months: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Haryana has the potential to emerge as a biotech powerhouse in India and the state government proposes to notify a biotech incentive policy in the next six months, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar said the state has always been considered an industrial powerhouse, equipped with developed infrastructure, better connectivity, skilled manpower, and quality education facilities.

Delivering his Budget speech in the Assembly, Khattar said with the aim of promoting industries, a proposal to allocate Rs 922.98 crore for the industrial sector has been made for 2024-2025, marking a 16.27 per cent increase.

He said the biotech sector is one of the fastest growing areas in India.

The biotech eco-system consists of research and development centres, availability of skilled manpower, incentives for industries and clustered common infrastructure, he said.

"Haryana has the potential of emerging as a biotech powerhouse in India. After extensive discussions with industrialists in the biotech sector, the state government proposes to notify a bio-tech incentive policy in the next six months, which could be a significant tool to attract investment and innovation in the biotechnology sector," he said.

Khattar said the state government has launched a new cooperative movement, namely the Comprehensive Multi-Purpose Activities Cooperative Society (CM-PACS), which will promote entrepreneurship and rural development.

CM-PACS will encompass a wide range of activities, including agriculture lending, crop and food processing, packaging, marketing, storage, and transportation, warehousing, insurance, and other rural-based services, he said.

He said the state government has planned to establish 500 new CM-PACS in FY25.

"I hope that CM-PACS will open up new avenues of prosperity in rural areas and create a platform for the cooperative movement to thrive," he said.

Khattar said under a scheme to improve digital connectivity at the gram panchayat level, more than 62,000 fibre optic connections will be provided.

So far, 7,079 optical fibre connections have been provided to gram sachivalaya, government schools, health centres and other places at the gram panchayat-level, he said.

The CM said the state government proposes to launch a facilitation cell in Gurugram in 2024-25 to provide support to new startups on GST-related matters, namely registration, return filing, and awareness of tax friendly measures.

He said the government also proposes to launch an MSME GST facilitation cell at Panchkula, aimed at facilitating the MSME sector.

He said the Rs 21,187.46 crore has been allocated to the education sector, an increase of 15.49 per cent from last year.

Khattar said 500 health and wellness centres, including yogashalas, will be established in 2024-25.

A budget of Rs 9,579.16 crore has been allocated for health, medical education, and Ayush sectors for 2024-25.

According to Khattar, under the 'Nirogi Haryana' scheme, health check-ups of 46.30 lakh beneficiaries from 'Antyodaya' families have been screened and 2.56 crore lab tests have been carried out till February 20, 2024.

On the aviation sector, Khattar said a heli-hub is proposed to be started in Gurugram.

Feasibility studies are also being done for the construction of permanent helipads in eight districts -- Jind, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Palwal, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, and Sonipat.

The state government also plans to develop airstrips in Nuh, Yamunanagar, and Rohtak districts, he added. PTI SUN TRB