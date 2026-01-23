Haryana to develop smart agriculture and smart industrial zones: CM

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced two major policy initiatives aimed at strengthening both agriculture and industry in the state.

He said that Haryana will soon develop one Smart Agriculture Zone and one Smart Industrial Zone, where farmers and industrialists will be provided with a range of special facilities and modern infrastructure.

Saini made these announcements while chairing a high-level review meeting here pertaining to the budget proposals announced last year.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present during the meeting, an official statement said here on Friday.

While reviewing the progress of construction of dormitories and single-room housing units for industrial workers in Industrial Model Township Manesar, Bawal and Kundli, the Chief Minister directed officers to assess housing requirements in all industrial areas.

He further directed that wherever there is a need for worker accommodation, comprehensive housing plans should be prepared in consultation with concerned industrial associations.

He said that providing affordable housing near workplaces would not only benefit workers but also enhance productivity and work quality.

It was informed in the meeting by the officials that the online portal launched by the Chief Minister on 'Good Governance Day', December 25, 2025, to regularise unauthorised colonies housing at least 50 factories, is receiving a positive response.

Industrialists are actively registering their units on the portal. Once these colonies are regularised, entrepreneurs will be able to avail benefits of various government schemes in a timely manner and will be relieved from repeated visits to government offices for completing departmental formalities, he said.

The Chief Minister was further apprised during the meeting that, in line with last year's Haryana Budget announcement, long-pending issues related to industrial plots allotted by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) in various industrial estates across the state have been resolved.

Full administrative and operational control of these plots has now been transferred to Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

Earlier, industrial plot owners faced considerable difficulties in obtaining Occupation Certificates, Project Completion Certificates, and other approvals during the transfer of plots from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to HSIIDC. The state government's decision has brought major relief to industrialists, the official statement said.

Saini was further apprised that the Budget announcement made last year in his capacity as Finance Minister regarding concessional allotment of land for ESIC hospitals and dispensaries has been fully implemented.

In future, land required for setting up Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals or dispensaries from HSVP, HSIIDC, panchayats or other government departments will be allotted at 75 per cent concessional rates.

It was further informed by the officials that the operative period of the Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 has been extended by one year, up to December 2026.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed officers to strengthen basic civic infrastructure such as sewerage, roads, drinking water supply and street lighting in older industrial areas that have now become part of densely populated urban residential zones.

Emphasising the importance of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, Saini directed that incubation centres be established in all industrial estates to enable startups to operate at concessional rates.

Officials informed that land has already been identified for a proposed incubation centre for Artificial Intelligence and Quan um Computing Technology at IMT Manesar, and for the Electric Vehicle and Automotive Sector at IMT Kharkhoda. The process to establish incubation centres at other locations is also underway.

Reviewing other Budget announcements, the Chief Minister directed officers to expedite work on key initiatives including the development of 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), implementation of the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, development of a Zero Water Wastage Industrial Area as a pilot project at IMT Manesar, and construction of a Cultural Centre in Gurugram. PTI SUN MR MR