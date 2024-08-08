Haryana to give Rs 2,000 per acre bonus to farmers for losses due to less rainfall

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday approved a proposal to give Rs 2,000 per acre as a bonus to farmers for their Kharif crops in the wake of less rainfall in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

This move is expected to cost Rs 1,300 crore to the state exchequer.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Saini said the state witnessed less rainfall in May, June and July this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Because of less rainfall this year, farmers have to incur more cost for crops, he said.

"We will give a bonus on all Kharif crops including fruits, flowers and vegetables. Farmers will be given Rs 2,000 per acre as a bonus," he said.

If any farmer owns less than an acre of land, even then Rs 2,000 will be given, said Saini, adding, "I am also the son of a farmer, I understand their pain." The chief minister said farmers will have to get themselves registered on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal by August 15.

A few days back, the state Cabinet approved a proposal to buy 10 more crops at the minimum support price.

Besides this, the chief minister also announced waiving outstanding canal water irrigation charges.

These announcements came ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls due later this year.

Saini criticised former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accusing him of politicising every issue and misleading people with false statements.

He said Hooda had ignored the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations during his tenure and now speaks of farmers' welfare.

The Congress has neither the policy nor the intention to do anything for farmers, said Saini.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the implementation of a new LPG scheme in the state for the families which are registered as LPG consumers including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The scheme will come into force with effect from August 1, 2024.

Under this scheme, all the registered BPL (below poverty line) families of Haryana will be provided up to 12 cylinder refills per annum at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder.

More than 49 lakh families are expected to benefit from this scheme and the state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 1,457 crore on its implementation.