Haryana to give Rs 2,000 per acre bonus to farmers in view of less rainfall

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday approved a proposal to give Rs 2,000 per acre as a bonus to farmers for their Kharif crops in the wake of less rainfall in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Saini said the state witnessed less rainfall in May, June and July this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Because of less rainfall this year, farmers have to incur more cost for crops, he said.

"We will give a bonus on all Kharif crops including fruits, flowers and vegetables. Farmers will be given Rs 2,000 per acre as a bonus," he said.

If any farmer owns less than an acre of land, even then Rs 2,000 will be given, said Saini, adding "I am also the son of a farmer, I understand their pain." The chief minister said farmers will have to get themselves registered on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal by August 15.

A few days back, the state Cabinet approved a proposal to buy 10 more crops at the minimum support price.

Besides this, the chief minister also announced waiving outstanding canal water irrigation charges.

These announcements came ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls due later this year.