Haryana to launch faceless property registration pilot from Faridabad

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana is set to take a major leap in land administration by launching a pilot faceless property registration system from Faridabad.

This is scheduled to begin by the end of March, Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra said here on Tuesday.

The Faridabad pilot marks the state's ambitious move towards a fully digital, faceless and citizen-centric property registration process, aimed at further enhancing transparency, minimising physical interface and improving ease of service delivery, she said.

Misra emphasised that this initiative represents a significant governance reform that will transform how citizens interact with the land administration system.

The pilot project will be implemented for three months in one of the tehsils of the Faridabad district and will be closely monitored before any decision is made on expanding it to other districts of Haryana.

The initiative is designed to digitally streamline the entire property registration workflow, ensuring faster processing, improved efficiency and a significant reduction in human discretion.

This technological advancement promises to make property transactions more transparent and hassle-free for citizens while maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection, an official statement said..

Misra said the faceless property registration system will be securely hosted on the Government of India's MeitY Cloud, providing enterprise-grade security, robust data protection and scalability.

All approved features and functionalities will be deployed during the pilot phase, while certain non-critical features may be incorporated at a later stage based on user feedback and operational requirements.

Dedicated nodal officers will be appointed by both the Revenue Department and the implementing agency to ensure seamless coordination and effective execution of the pilot. This dual oversight mechanism will help identify challenges early and ensure smooth implementation of the system, she said.

Misra said that the three-month pilot period will commence after completion of the technical work by the project team and successful User Acceptance Testing (UAT) sign-off by the concerned Sub-Registrar. Server hosting support will be provided by the Revenue Department's IT team, demonstrating the government's commitment to leveraging in-house technical expertise.

Terming the initiative a significant governance reform, Misra said the faceless registration system is expected to further strengthen transparency, reduce procedural delays and enhance public trust in property transactions.

The elimination of face-to-face interactions will minimize opportunities for corruption and ensure that services are delivered uniformly to all citizens. Citizens will benefit from faster processing times, reduced documentation requirements, and the convenience of completing property registration from the comfort of their homes. The digital system will also create a comprehensive audit trail, making the entire process more accountable and transparent, she said.

Misra further said that based on the outcomes and feedback from the Faridabad pilot, the system may be rolled out across other districts of Haryana in a phased manner, reinforcing the state's commitment to technology-driven and citizen-friendly governance.

This measured approach ensures that lessons learned from the pilot can be incorporated before wider implementation, she added. PTI SUN MR