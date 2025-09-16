Haryana to roll out digital reforms in revenue department

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Haryana is set to take a major leap in e-governance with the launch of a series of digital initiatives aimed at modernising the state's Revenue Department.

The reforms, designed to make land and property transactions more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 29, at Tehsil Ladwa, Kurukshetra, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

After presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing on Tuesday, Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra said the government's flagship reform is the introduction of paperless registration, which will integrate "Jamabandi, Mutation, Cadastral Maps, and Registry data into a unified digital ecosystem".

"This will make property registration faster, transparent, and secure. Citizens will no longer need multiple office visits as the process will be fully digitised," she added.

A live demonstration of the new system will be held in Kurukshetra during the launch.

Among other key initiatives is the demarcation portal, designed to eliminate delays and disputes in land boundary marking. The portal will standardise and digitise the process, ensuring time-bound and accurate demarcation with active participation of Tehsildars, Kanungos, and Patwaris.

For wider citizen access, the state will also introduce the Haryana Revenue WhatsApp Chatbot, enabling people to check land records, mutation status, and property tax details instantly on their mobile phones.

"This will reduce dependence on manual processes, cut down office visits, and provide services at citizens' fingertips," Misra said.

To tackle long-pending disputes, the government will pilot the Revenue Court Case Management System, aimed at fast-tracking mutation, partition, and boundary cases. By combining legal and digital tools, the system is expected to reduce case pendency, speed up justice delivery, and curb corruption.

The reforms are also supported by the Large Scale Mapping Project and the Tatima updation drive.

The Tatima Updation Project focuses on the detailed sketching and mapping of land parcels, which is a crucial step toward achieving transparent and accurate land records.

During the meeting, Misra directed the DCs that pending mutations must be cleared through special village-level camps, with wide publicity to ensure maximum public participation.

Misra stressed that these digital reforms, backed by administrative efficiency, will not only strengthen transparency and governance but also empower citizens by delivering faster, cleaner, and more reliable revenue services. PTI SUN BAL BAL