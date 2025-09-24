Haryana to set up new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar: Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana will establish new 800 megawatt ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar, state energy minister Anil Vij has said.

To strengthen Haryana in the power sector, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday evening at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to discuss key issues concerning the state's energy sector amid rising electricity demand, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Anil Vij, along with senior officers from the Union Ministry of Power and the Haryana Energy Department, attended the meeting.

The discussion covered several key projects in the meeting, including the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) plan to set up 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Hisar and Panipat, the statement said.

These units are expected to substantially increase power availability in Haryana and meet the rising energy demand, it said.

During the meeting, Vij said, "Energy is the lifeline of any nation, and a robust energy infrastructure is the cornerstone of a self-reliant India".

In line with this vision, Vij said, Haryana will establish new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar. Once operational, these projects will significantly enhance the state's electricity availability and meet the growing energy demand, he said.

Khattar directed concerned officers to facilitate coal linkage and other requirements to expedite these projects. Additionally, challenges related to the limited availability of quality biomass pellets were discussed, and the Union Minister instructed officers of the Ministry of Power for appropriate solutions.

Vij highlighted that Haryana, a major contributor to the national GDP, looks forward to full support and assistance from the Government of India to strengthen its energy sector.

In response, the Union Power Minister assured that all necessary support and assistance under government policies and schemes would be fully extended to Haryana.